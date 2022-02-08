Winners of 2022 duPont-Columbia journalism award announced

NEW YORK (AP) — The winners of the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for 2022 have been announced. Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism recognized the 16 winners at a virtual presentation Tuesday, honoring journalism from broadcast, cable, online, documentary and streaming outlets. In recent years, the winners in what was once a contest for radio and television outlets have expanded, and the same was the case this year. The awards date back to 1942.