3 suspects in Washington state homicide arrested in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say a woman and her two sons wanted in connection with the killing of her husband in Washington state have been arrested in northwestern Arizona. U.S. Marshals Service officials in Flagstaff announced Wednesday that Brenda Rasmussen, Danny Jones and Andrew Jones were taken into custody Monday in Mohave County and being held pending extradition. They say the three were wanted in the death of Jerry Rasmussen in Stevens County, Washington last September. Authorities say the victim was shot once in the head and then buried under a shed. They say Brenda Rasmussen initially reported her husband as missing. Authorities say search warrant was served at the property Dec. 1 and a decomposing body matching the victim was discovered in concrete under the shed.