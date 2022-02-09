No. 12 UCLA at No. 21 USC tops the week in Pac-12 hoops

By The Associated Press

No. 12 UCLA at No. 21 Southern California highlights the week in Pac-12 basketball. The Bruins dropped nine spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after losing to No. 4 Arizona and Arizona State last week. The Trojans split against the Pac-12’s desert schools, beating Arizona State and losing by nine to Arizona. The game will be the first with both teams ranked since 2007. On the women’s side, No. 2 Stanford has three games this week as it tries to pad its 2 1/2-game lead in the season standings.