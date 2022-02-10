Manfred: No word on spring training as MLB lockout continues

By MARK DIDLTER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to get a deal that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. Manfred says management intends to make a new proposal to the players’ association when negotiations resume Saturday. That will be just the fifth session on economics since the lockout started Dec. 2. The second-longest work stoppage in baseball history was in its 71st day.