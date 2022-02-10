Sheriff’s office: Law enforcement officer shot and wounded

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a law enforcement officer was shot and wounded after an altercation with a suspect in the Verde Valley area of north-central Arizona and a search was underway for the shooter. No information was immediately available on the condition or injuries of the officer wounded Wednesday night, but Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital. The statement did not provide the officer’s affiliation, but the Yavapai-Apache Nation said in a brief statement that tribal officials “are aware of a situation involving a member of our Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department.” No identities were released.