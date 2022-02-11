5 Phoenix police officers wounded in shootout at home

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and PAUL DAVENPORT

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say five police officers have been shot and wounded at a home and that four suffered gunshot wounds while trying to take a baby to safety. Police say the suspect was found dead in the home on Friday after a barricade situation. A woman was also critically injured at the home where police had responded to reported gunfire. Police Chief Jeri Williams says four of the five wounded officers are recovering from their wounds. She says the fifth officer was “seriously hurt but is on the road to recovery.” A police spokeswoman says the baby is unharmed. Three more officers were hit by bullet fragments.