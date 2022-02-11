Phoenix police identify deceased suspect in shooting

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Police have identified 36-year-old Morris Jones as the deceased suspect in shooting in Phoenix that injured 9 officers. Police say a woman was killed and five police officers were shot at a Phoenix home, including four who were wounded while trying to take a baby to safety. Four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets in the early Friday ambush. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams tells reporters that all of the officers are expected to survive. Police say the suspect was found dead in the home following a barricade situation. His ex-girlfriend was found shot in the home and died later Friday. Police say a baby had been inside and at some point was placed outside on the ground. The baby was unharmed.