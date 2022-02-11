Phoenix police: Officers ambushed, baby safe in standoff

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Phoenix, Arizona, say an active shooter is barricaded inside a home where several officers were ambushed early Friday. They say the officers were fired upon after a man came out with a baby and left the child just outside the front door. The man then raised his hands to surrender and was taken into custody. Officers then approached and someone else opened fire from inside the home. A police spokeswoman later said outside a hospital that “the baby is ok.” Media at the scene report hearing repeated barrages of gunfire as the standoff continues.