Police: Woman found hurt at Phoenix shootout scene has died

By JACQUES BILLEAUD and TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a woman who was found critically injured inside a Phoenix home where a man got into a shootout with police has died. Five officers were shot and four others were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets after they responded to a report of a shooting at the home early Friday. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says four of the officers were injured when trying to rescue an infant who was placed outside the front door. The most seriously injured officer was the first on scene and was invited inside before a man shot him several times. All of the wounded officers were expected to survive, and the baby was unharmed.