Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 9:22 PM

Stamkos scores 2 in 3rd period, Lightning beat Coyotes 4-3

By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Steve Stamkos scored twice in the third period, and Brayden Point and Corey Perry added goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3. Point and Perry scored in the first period, and Brian Elliott made 15 saves in his second start since Dec. 31 for the Lightning. Tampa Bay rebounded from a 3-2 loss at Colorado on Thursday and remained unbeaten in the second game of back-to-backs this season. Clayton Keller, Alex Galchenyuk and Nick Schmaltz scored for the Coyotes. Galchenyuk has four goals in the last five games. Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content