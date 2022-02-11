Suspect in shooting of tribal officer charged with assault

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of shooting and injuring a police officer with the Yavapai-Apache Nation. A criminal complaint made public Friday charges Valentin Rodriguez with assaulting two tribal police officers. Meanwhile, the FBI continued its search for Rodriguez, who authorities say fled the shooting Wednesday night on foot. Yavapai-Apache police Sgt. Preston Brogdon was shot in the abdomen in a housing area on the reservation based in Camp Verde. Officials say he was in stable but critical condition Friday. The FBI and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office are overseeing the investigation.