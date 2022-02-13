Police plan video release after officers, woman shot

PHOENIX (AP) — It will be two weeks before the Phoenix Police Department will release video and audio of a standoff with a gunman who shot five patrol officers and injured four others. Police had gone to a home Friday in the pre-dawn hours in response to a 911 call reporting a woman had been shot. When an ambush and barricade situation ended, the gunman and a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend were dead while their baby was unharmed. Three officers shot during the ordeal remain hospitalized as of Sunday. Police say all are expected to survive.