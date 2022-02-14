GOP Arizona Rep. Schweikert fined in campaign spending case

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Congressman David Schweikert’s campaign committee has been hit with a $125,000 fine by the Federal Elections Commission for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for personal use. The commission action comes nearly two years after Schweikert himself agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and admit to 11 violations to settle a long-running investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee. Schweikert has blamed his former chief of staff for many of the issues, with his campaign consultant repeating that on Monday. But the FEC report says Schweikert was responsible for many of the problems. He represents parts of north Phoenix and the northeastern Phoenix suburbs.