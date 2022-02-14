New Mexico lawmakers move forward with spending plan

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Proposals to increase state spending and slash taxes have moved closer to reality amid floor debates in the New Mexico House and Senate, as lawmakers set priorities for an unprecedented deluge of state government income. The state Senate voted 37-3 on Monday to endorse a $8.48 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year starting on July 1 — a 14% increase over current-year spending. Senate additions to the spending plan worth $150 million still require House approval or negotiation if disagreements persist. Those changes boost spending on violence intervention programs, grants to underwrite business expansions, anti-hunger programs and more.