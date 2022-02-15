Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Inmate dies at Coconino County Jail; Appears to be a suicide

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has died at the Coconino County jail and it appears to be a suicide. They say the name of the inmate is being withheld until that person’s relatives are notified. County sheriff’s officials say detention officers were doing a security and welfare check around 8 p.m. Monday they found the inmate in a cell. Officers immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began CPR until Flagstaff Fire Department paramedics arrived but the inmate was declared dead. 

