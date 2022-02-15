Maricopa County Attorney Adel says she has no plan to resign

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says she is not planning to resign even though senior county prosecutors have formally asked her to, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining the agency. A letter sent Monday by the chiefs of five criminal divisions in the office said Adel called into question her ability to do her job by rarely being in the office, showing signs of being inebriated during phone calls and not providing leadership. In a statement Tuesday, Adel says she vehemently disagrees with the characterization of her in the letter and will continue to perform her duties as she was elected to do.