Minnesota man dies after skiing accident in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man has died after a skiing accident at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort in Flagstaff. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say 61-year-old Michael Amiot died Tuesday morning after being injured on one of the more difficult runs. Details weren’t immediately released, but authorities say Amiot wasn’t wearing a helmet and suffered serious head trauma. They say Amiot was transported by ski patrol to a lodge where medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies say the county medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death. The accident remains under investigation.