RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Holland Woods and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 16 points apiece, Sean Miller-Moore added a double-double and Grand Canyon turned back California Baptist 65-60. Miller-Moore finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Antelopes (18-6, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference). Ty Rowell had 16 points for the Lancers (14-12, 4-9).