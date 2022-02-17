7-year-old girl fatally shot in Glendale; Suspect arrested

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in a connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl in Glendale. Police say 29-year-old Terriance Armstrong Jr. was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of homicide, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, prohibited possessor of a gun, endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale. Police say Armstrong’s car was identified as a vehicle of interest in the morning hours and was located by detectives. Police say the girl died early Thursday morning after she was struck by multiple gunshots fired into her mother’s car by somebody in another vehicle.