Body-cam shows start of shooting that hurt 9 Phoenix police

PHOENIX (AP) — Police on Thursday released 26 seconds of the body camera footage of last week’s ambush and barricade situation at a Phoenix home that left five patrol officers shot and wounded and four others injured by shrapnel or ricochets. The graphic footage shows the initial responding police officer walking toward the front door of a home where a woman reportedly had been shot around 2 a.m. last Friday. As the 23-year-old officer moves closer, the man whose face is blurred out in the footage raises a handgun and fires at least six shots at the policeman, who suffered a severe wound on his right arm and couldn’t return fire. The officer is heard running frantically from the scene.