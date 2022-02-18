Wife of wounded Arizona officer expects full recovery

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — The wife of a Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer who was wounded while on duty says she expects him to make a full recovery. Sgt. Preston Brogdon was shot in the abdomen last week when responding to a call about shots fired in a housing area near the Verde River. He has undergone multiple surgeries and is now in a rehabilitation facility. Brogdon’s wife, Bailey, said Friday that she believes his training and mindset as a Marine helped save his life. Meanwhile, the FBI continues to search for the suspected shooter, 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez. The agency says he fled the scene on foot after the shooting.