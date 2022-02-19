Paul unsure about hand, but sure Suns can manage if he’s out

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chris Paul isn’t sure if his injured right hand will be healthy enough for him to play when the Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break. He believes his Suns will be fine, even if his hand isn’t. Paul was injured Wednesday in a victory over Houston in the final game before the break and his hand was in a cast Saturday when he held his All-Star news conference. He said he was frustrated but also sounded optimistic, saying if he does miss time that he thinks the Suns will hold things down without him. Paul was hoping he could still try to play Sunday night for Team LeBron.