2 adults killed, 2 children injured in Phoenix freeway crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they are investigating a freeway crash that has left two adults dead and two children critically injured. They say the crash occurred early Sunday on Interstate 10 and may have resulted from car racing. When officers arrived on the scene, they reported finding four people inside the crashed vehicle. The names, ages and genders of the two adults who died haven’t been released yet. Authorities say a 2-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say investigators believe the vehicle was racing another car just before the crash occurred and driver impairment has not been ruled out.