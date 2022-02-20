Being the 1st: What it’s like to make Supreme Court history

By JESSICA GRESKO and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just being the newest member of the Supreme Court can be a momentous adjustment for a justice. And that’ll only be magnified for President Joe Biden’s forthcoming nominee. He’s pledged to nominate a Black woman, and if that happens, she’ll join the ranks of court firsts. And with that will come a unique set of pressures, including high expectations from Democrats. Biden has said he’ll choose “someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity.” His press secretary says the nominee will have “impeccable experience.” One senator expects the nominee will “really help unite the country.” Some Republicans say they’re offended by Biden’s pledge to name a Black woman to the court.