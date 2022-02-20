Coyotes win 3-1, halt Stars’ road winning streak at 6

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist and the Arizona Coyotes stopped Dallas’ six-game road winning streak with a 3-1 victory over the Stars. Lawson Crouse scored his 50th NHL goal and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves for the Coyotes, including 17 in the third period. Roope Hintz scored and Jake Oettinger had 32 saves for the Stars, who had not lost on the road since Jan. 15. Dallas had won four straight and 13 of the last 14 against Arizona.