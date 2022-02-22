Another day runs off clock in MLB talks to save opening day

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Another day ran off the clock in talks to salvage opening day when locked-out baseball players proposed what they considered a small move forward in drawn-out labor negotiations and management termed it a third straight step backward. Management again proposed a federal mediator enter the negotiations, but the union immediately turned down that idea, leaving Major League Baseball on track to lose regular-season games to a labor dispute for the first time since 1995. Less than a week remains until the sides reach what management says is a Monday deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31.