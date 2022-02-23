High court wades into clash between Biden, Republican states

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is wading into a political clash between the Biden administration and Republican-led states seeking to defend a signature Trump-era immigration rule that the new administration has abandoned. Conservative and liberal Supreme Court justices acknowledged during arguments Wednesday at the high court that when a new administration comes in, it can change policy. That’s what the Biden administration did with the so-called public charge rule, which says green card applicants can’t be burdens to the country. The question is not the legality of the now defunct Trump-era rule, just whether a group of states should be able to pick up the legal fight over it.