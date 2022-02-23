Police: Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tempe say they have arrested a 19-year-old man accused in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend. They say Hector Duarte was taken into custody Tuesday in Mesa on suspicion of fleeing a fatal collision and tampering with evidence. Police say 23-year-old Cole Descheny was struck by a car about 4:30 a.m. Saturday while he was crossing a Tempe street. Witnesses say the driver fled. Police say Descheny died at a hospital. Police say they recovered the vehicle believed to be involved and that Duarte was getting the car repaired.