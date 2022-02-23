Storm drops about a foot of snow in Arizona’s high country

A storm dropped about a foot of snow in parts of Arizona’s high country Wednesday, hampering travel and closing schools in some areas. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning extending into Wednesday evening for an area stretching from Flagstaff to Show Low and including the Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab Plateau and the White Mountains. Weather forecasters said as much as 14 inches of snow were expected in the higher elevations. Flagstaff officials said all non-essential services in the city would be operating on a two-hour delayed start Thursday morning due to inclement weather and poor road conditions.