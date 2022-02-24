Highways open after passing of storm that dropped heavy snow

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say sections of Interstate 40 that were closed due to a storm that dropped heavy snow on Arizona’s high country have reopened. The state Department of Transportation said no winter weather closures of Arizona highways remained Thursday morning following the reopening of I-40 between Winslow and Holbrook. The National Weather Service said snowfall amounts during a 24-hour period that ended late Wednesday included 15.5 inches in Williams, 5 inches in Prescott Valley, 5 inches in Heber and 12.3 inches at the Flagstaff airport.