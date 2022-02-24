Tubelis, Kriisa stand out in No. 2 Arizona’s win over Utah

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points and Kerr Kriisa had Arizona’s first triple-double in 18 years to power the No. 2 Wildcats over Utah 97-77. Kriisa had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the first Wildcats with a triple-double since Andre Iguodala in February 2004. Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 14 as Arizona won its ninth straight game. Gabe Madsen scored 15 and David Jenkins Jr. added 14 for Utah, which had won back-to-back games for the first time since mid-November.