Manfred joins talks as MLB, locked-out players meet again

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — With just over three days until Major League Baseball’s deadline for a deal that would ensure a 162-game season, commissioner Rob Manfred joined the talks. It was the first time Manfred was seen at a session. And it came Friday as negotiators met again during a week with no sign of significant progress. Union head Tony Clark led a delegation of players into Roger Dean Stadium, a group that included Max Scherzer, Andrew Miller and Zack Britton from the union’s eight-man executive subcommittee. The sides remained far apart on many key economic issues on the 86th day of the work stoppage.