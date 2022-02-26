MLB talks move to verge of breakdown as deadline approaches

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball negotiations moved to the verge of a breakdown after taking several steps forward, leaving less than two days until management’s Monday deadline for an agreement to salvage opening day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule. While the sides moved toward each other on some topics as they negotiated for the sixth straight day, they remained far apart on the biggest economic issues: luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary and the new pre-arbitration bonus pool. Players were angered by the state of negotiations and would not commit to meeting again Sunday.