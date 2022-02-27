MLB lockout talks recess, will resume Monday; deadline nears

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and owners have recessed their talks until Monday, the day Major League Baseball had set as a deadline to salvage March 31 openers. The sides held a series of short and more frequent meetings that stretched into Sunday night before stopping for the time being. Teams and owners narrowed some differences over the weekend. Entering the 88th day of the work stoppage they were still far apart on big issues that include luxury tax thresholds and rates, the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players and minimum salaries.