Gunman in deadly standoff didn’t want to return to prison

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say in police reports that a man who killed his ex-girlfriend and shot five Phoenix officers two weeks ago had told his sister in phone call during a standoff with police that he wasn’t going to spend the rest of his life in prison. Morris Jones’ sister told investigators that she heard gunfire during the call that she believed was the self-inflicted gunshot wound that killed her brother on Feb. 11 at his ex-girlfriend’s home in southwest Phoenix. The police reports also said Morris had called his mother to say goodbye. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office had previously concluded that Jones’ death was a suicide.