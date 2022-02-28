MLB labor talks go past midnight amid opening day deadline

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players and Major League Baseball engaged in a series of intense meetings that stretched into early Tuesday morning as they attempted to forge the path to a labor deal before management’s deadline for salvaging opening day on March 31. The sides met nearly a dozen times Monday, and negotiations carried on past midnight as the lockout reached its 90th day. They made progress toward an agreement but remained very far apart on key issues. After months of talks in fits and starts, the sides shifted into possible deal-making mode.