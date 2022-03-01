Column: Mickelson might not have time he needs to recover

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Johnson was the obvious choice as U.S. Ryder Cup captain for the matches in Italy in 2023. And just as easy to predict was Phil Mickelson as the U.S. leader for the following Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Except now it’s not so easy. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says Lovable Lefty has a new reputation now based on his involvement and comments on the Saudi-funded rival golf league. What he needs is time to recover from such a shocking fall. But time is what Mickelson doesn’t have. He is 51 and beyond the twilight of his career. That historic PGA Championship win last year seems like a long time ago.