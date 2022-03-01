Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 10:33 AM

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison in restaurant fraud case

PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale businessman  has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a scheme that federal authorities said defrauded victims that included property developers in country music-themed restaurant project. Frank Capri was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge John J Tuchi to concurrent sentences on each count, according to court records. A plea agreement said Capri must pay up to $18 million of restitution to developers and other victims in fraudulent activity that included inflating project expenses to increase fees paid to him and siphoning off money for personal expenses.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content