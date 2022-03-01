MLB to make ‘best offer’ before lockout deadline passes

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball threatened to let its 5 p.m. deadline for a labor deal pass and start canceling regular season games, saying it would make a final offer to locked out players. The sides made progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday but were still far apart on key issues, then recessed talks at 2:30 a.m. The union held a 2 1/2-hour call with players representatives on Tuesday and followed with an offer that MLB responded to with its threat. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage is in its 90th day.