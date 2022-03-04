Feds seize 150K counterfeit pills made with fentanyl

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say narcotics agents seized about 150,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills made with fentanyl and about 20 pounds of fentanyl powder in what federal authorities believe is the biggest seizure of the drug in Oregon’s history. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Kerin said the street value of the drugs seized Thursday is estimated at $3.9 million. Four men are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. They remain in custody in the Multnomah County Detention Center. Drug dealers regularly sell counterfeit oxycodone pills, manufacturing them with fentanyl and attempting to replicate the real pills.