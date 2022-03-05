Arizona firm offers 1M donated bullets to Ukrainian military

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona-based ammunition company is offering to donate 1 million bullets to Ukraine’s military amid Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor. CEO Fred Wagenhals of AMMO Inc. on Friday cited his support for freedom and democracy as motivation for the offer and said it is is a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal for international assistance. Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV said the there was no immediate indication whether the U.S. government will approve the proposed export of the ammunition. KSAZ-TV says the ammunition has a retail value of about $700,000. Wagenhals said in a statement that his company is prepared to move quickly.