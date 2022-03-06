Police: 1 man dead, 3 others injured in shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead and three others injured after a shooting in Glendale. City police say one of the injured is a juvenile boy who was dropped off at a hospital by friends and he has life-threatening injuries. They say the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday. Arriving police officers found three victims and one man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet. Police say the two other men who were shot were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. They say the shooting remains under investigation.