Body recovered from a Glendale canal; Not identified yet

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale are investigating the discovery of a body in a canal. They say officers were called out to the scene about 7:30 a.m. Monday on reports about a person in the water. Police say that person was dead and a dive team helped remove the body from the canal. The name of the person isn’t immediately known, but police say the body appears to be that of a man. They say the cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.