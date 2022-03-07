Ukrainian basketball players anxiously watching homeland

By JOHN MARSHALL

PHOENIX (AP) — Ukrainians playing college basketball in the United States have tried to keep up their routines as Russia invades their home country. It’s not easy when bombs are falling on cities in the Eastern European country, putting their family and friends in danger. They spend the hours not in school or playing basketball watching the news, keeping up on social media, trying to communicate with loved ones back home. Some have donated to funds to send money to the Ukrainian military and have tried to raise awareness of the invasion on social media.