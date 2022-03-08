MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball bargained past midnight for the second time in a week, and Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season passed with no announcement. As the clock passed midnight, the lockout entered its 98th day. There was no word from Manfred of additional canceled games. The sides were exchanging numbers on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries. MLB pushed for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft.