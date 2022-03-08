Skip to Content
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked out players and Major League Baseball held a morning bargaining session ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game season. Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that left MLB’s office shortly after 11 a.m. and headed back to the players’ association, about three blocks away. On the 97th day of baseball’s second-longest work stoppage, the sides met in person for the third straight day. The sides planned to meet or speak later in the day.

