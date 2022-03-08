New York City man rescued twice in 2 days on Arizona hikes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man needed to be rescued twice on consecutive days while hiking in northern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say the 28-year-old man from Brooklyn first called 911 on Wednesday at about 7 p.m. to say he got lost while hiking in the San Francisco Peaks north of Flagstaff on Humphreys Trail, which runs through miles of steep, rocky terrain. It is near Humphreys Peak, which is the state’s highest point with an elevation of more than 12,600 feet. Snowcat vehicles from the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort drove the man off the mountain and he declined medical attention. The next day, the hiker called 911 to say he needed help after injuring himself in a fall near near a ridge on Humphreys Trail. The man’s identity wasn’t made public.