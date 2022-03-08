Skip to Content
Police: Body pulled from Glendale canal was homicide victim

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say a man whose body was pulled out of a city canal has been identified and the case is being investigated as a murder. They say 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte died as a result of a homicide, but details weren’t immediately released Tuesday. Police say officers were called out to the scene about 7:30 a.m. Monday on reports about a body floating in the canal. A Maricopa County Sheriff’s water rescue team helped recover the body. Police say it’s unclear where Hancotte entered the canal and their investigation of the death is continuing.  

AP Arizona

Associated Press

