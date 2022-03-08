Police: Body pulled from Glendale canal was homicide victim

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say a man whose body was pulled out of a city canal has been identified and the case is being investigated as a murder. They say 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte died as a result of a homicide, but details weren’t immediately released Tuesday. Police say officers were called out to the scene about 7:30 a.m. Monday on reports about a body floating in the canal. A Maricopa County Sheriff’s water rescue team helped recover the body. Police say it’s unclear where Hancotte entered the canal and their investigation of the death is continuing.