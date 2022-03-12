Phoenix police: Man taking police vehicle fatally shot

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man was fatally shot Saturday after he tried to drive off in a police vehicle following an encounter with police on a city bus. A police spokesman said an officer suffered minor leg injuries when he was struck by the police vehicle as he tried to stop the man from driving away. The spokesman, Sgt. Vincent Cole, said that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred. Cole didn’t directly say the officer shot the man who was pronounced dead at a hospital. Cole said the incident occurred at a bus stop where police went because two men reportedly refused to get off the bus. No identities released.