Ex-Arizona House Minority Leader Robert McLendon dies at 85

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of former Arizona House Minority Leader Robert McLendon. McLendon died Wednesday at age 85. He was a member of the state House of Representatives for nine terms from 1983-2001. An amendment to the Arizona Constitution that limited politicians to serving four consecutive terms in either the House or Senate was passed in 1992 after McLendon already had served five terms. McLendon, a Democrat, also was a member of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and the Arizona Board of Regents.